Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devontae Shuler headshot

Devontae Shuler News: Season-high 13 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Shuler posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

In his fifth appearance in the G League regular season, Shuler logged a season high in scoring. Over five outings since joining the San Diego Clippers, the 27-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 13.9 minutes.

Devontae Shuler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now