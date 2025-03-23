Devontae Shuler News: Season-high 13 points off bench

Shuler posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

In his fifth appearance in the G League regular season, Shuler logged a season high in scoring. Over five outings since joining the San Diego Clippers, the 27-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 13.9 minutes.