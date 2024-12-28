Fantasy Basketball
Devonte' Graham headshot

Devonte' Graham News: Sinks six three-pointers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Graham finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 3Pt) and five assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-113 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Making his fourth G League appearance of the season, Graham tied his high-water mark with six three-pointers and finished with at least five assists for a third time. He's averaging 17.8 points while shooting 43.2 percent from deep.

Devonte' Graham
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
