Devonte' Graham News: Team-high 19 points in G League

Graham posted 19 points (6-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-91 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Making his G League season debut, Graham was more efficient outside the arc than inside. However, he still finished with a team-high 19 points. Graham should be a focal point for South Bay whenever he suits up.