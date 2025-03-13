Dexter Dennis News: Another strong scoring effort

Dennis submitted 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Dennis scored at least 18 points in his fourth consecutive outing, matching a season high with nine rebounds as well. Across his last 10 contests (six starts), the 26-year-old swingman has averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.9 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes.