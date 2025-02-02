Dexter Dennis News: Appears off bench Sunday

Dennis (head) posted 18 points (6-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one block over 28 minutes in Sunday's 106-96 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Dennis was active, especially as a three-point shooter, in his return to action following a short absence. He has been the second option in a rotation with Colby Jones throughout the current season, averaging roughly 30 minutes per game, but he has failed to make a significant impact outside of his contributions from behind the arc.