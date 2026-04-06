Dexter Dennis News: Impactful against South Bay

Dennis logged 19 points (6-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Dennis showed significant improvement in his long-range shooting, which was reflected in his highest scoring total since March 15. Furthermore, the six three-pointers set a season-high mark for him. He has enjoyed significant playing time lately, serving as a decent source of points and rebounds in his last five G League starts.