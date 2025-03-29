Dexter Dennis News: Inefficient 20 points in loss

Dennis provided 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-102 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Although it wasn't the most efficient shooting effort, Dennis crossed the 20-point mark for the fifth time in 2024-25. Over his last 11 games (eight starts), Dennis has averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes.