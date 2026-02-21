Dexter Dennis News: Leads team in scoring Friday

Dennis racked up 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 117-113 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Dennis made an impact mostly with scoring production during the victory. However, he also delivered some defensive stats for the second straight time since moving to a forward spot. He's currently third on the squad with an average of 17.8 points per game and could look to increase that record if he retains significant playing time in the future.