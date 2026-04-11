Dexter Dennis News: Offensive impact in loss

Dennis notched 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block during 40 minutes in Friday's 119-104 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Dennis ended the season in good form in terms of scoring production, even though his side lost both games in the finals against the Swarm. His final numbers were 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest. Additionally, he generated two double-doubles over 45 appearances.