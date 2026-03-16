Dexter Dennis News: Paces Stockton with 24 points

Dennis produced 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 106-104 win over Austin.

Dennis' main contribution on the night came in the scoring department, as he led his club with 24 points on a team-high four made treys. He's now averaging 19.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field over 24 regular-season appearances.