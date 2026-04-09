Dexter Dennis News: Posts 24 points Wednesday
Dennis totaled 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Dennis fell short of the three-point efficiency he displayed in the previous game, but he had an otherwise solid performance, recording his most points and second-most rebounds in his last 10 starts. He has been rather busy in the final stages of the campaign, with his scoring output trending upward over the last three contests.
Dexter Dennis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now