Dexter Dennis News: Posts 24 points Wednesday

Dennis totaled 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Dennis fell short of the three-point efficiency he displayed in the previous game, but he had an otherwise solid performance, recording his most points and second-most rebounds in his last 10 starts. He has been rather busy in the final stages of the campaign, with his scoring output trending upward over the last three contests.