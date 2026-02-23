Dexter Dennis News: Pours in 29 points

Dennis recorded 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes of Sunday's 114-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Dennis' 29 points weren't enough as the Kings dropped to 14-7 in the regular season. Across 21 outings, Dennis has put up averages of 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 three-pointers.