Dexter Dennis News: Rolls with 33 points in return

Dennis (elbow) recorded 33 points (12-26 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Following about a two-week absence with an elbow injury, Dennis faced no restrictions in his return to action. Through 22 G League regular-season contests, the 27-year-old swingman is averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 three-pointers in 37.1 minutes per game.