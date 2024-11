Dennis recorded 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Dennis has scored at least 11 points in all four of his appearances thus far. He's averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from deep.