Dexter Dennis News: Tallies three swipes in return

Dennis supplied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-98 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Dennis returned to game action after missing Wednesday's win over the Memphis Hustle due to an illness. He led Stockton's bench in points and steals Saturday. The 26-year-old is averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 30.6 minutes per game in 36 total G League outings this season.