Dexter Dennis News: Team-high 31 points in G League

Dennis tallied 31 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-119 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Dennis had his best shooting night of the campaign and scored more than 20 points for the first time. Across 12 G League appearances, he's averaged 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.