Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks Injury: Breaks hand, sidelined indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Brooks will be sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a broken left hand in Saturday's win over the Magic, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brooks logged just seven minutes before leaving Saturday's contest, but there's no question this was the worst possible outcome for the veteran forward. This means Brooks will probably be sidelined for the majority of the Suns' playoff push, and he's a key contributor on both ends of the court. Fantasy managers will have to navigate through the absence of Brooks as well, as he's an impact player across all formats. With Brooks out, look for Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn to gain a bigger role, and Allen looks like the biggest candidate to move to the starting lineup in Brooks' place.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 29
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 29
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago