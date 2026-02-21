Dillon Brooks Injury: Breaks hand, sidelined indefinitely
Brooks will be sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a broken left hand in Saturday's win over the Magic, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Brooks logged just seven minutes before leaving Saturday's contest, but there's no question this was the worst possible outcome for the veteran forward. This means Brooks will probably be sidelined for the majority of the Suns' playoff push, and he's a key contributor on both ends of the court. Fantasy managers will have to navigate through the absence of Brooks as well, as he's an impact player across all formats. With Brooks out, look for Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn to gain a bigger role, and Allen looks like the biggest candidate to move to the starting lineup in Brooks' place.
