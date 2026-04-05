Dillon Brooks Injury: Collects 18th technical foul in win
Brooks chipped in 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over the Bulls.
Brooks also collected his 18th technical foul of the season during Sunday's win, so if that doesn't get rescinded by the league, he'll be suspended for Tuesday's game versus Houston. If Brooks is forced to the sidelines, there will be more minutes available for Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen.
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