Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks Injury: Collects 18th technical foul in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Brooks chipped in 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over the Bulls.

Brooks also collected his 18th technical foul of the season during Sunday's win, so if that doesn't get rescinded by the league, he'll be suspended for Tuesday's game versus Houston. If Brooks is forced to the sidelines, there will be more minutes available for Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago