Dillon Brooks Injury: Exits with hand injury

Brooks went to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Magic due to a left hand injury, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints reports.

Brooks appeared to be clutching at his left hand/wrist, and he has been taken to the locker room to undergo further tests to determine whether he can return to Saturday's contest. Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen should both see more minutes off the bench for as long as Brooks is out of the game.