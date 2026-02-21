Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks Injury: Exits with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Brooks went to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Magic due to a left hand injury, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints reports.

Brooks appeared to be clutching at his left hand/wrist, and he has been taken to the locker room to undergo further tests to determine whether he can return to Saturday's contest. Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen should both see more minutes off the bench for as long as Brooks is out of the game.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 29
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 29
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago