Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 7:59pm

Brooks (hand) is set to return in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brooks hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left hand, though he returned to 5-on-5 work Saturday and is trending toward returning to game action Tuesday. The 30-year-old forward's return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming. Over 50 regular-season appearances, Brooks is averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.0 percent from the field in 30.6 minutes per contest.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
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