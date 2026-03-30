Dillon Brooks Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Brooks (hand) is set to return in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brooks hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left hand, though he returned to 5-on-5 work Saturday and is trending toward returning to game action Tuesday. The 30-year-old forward's return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming. Over 50 regular-season appearances, Brooks is averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.0 percent from the field in 30.6 minutes per contest.