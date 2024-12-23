Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks Injury: Late scratch with ankle soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 3:28pm

Brooks won't play in Monday's game against the Hornets due to right ankle soreness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brooks wasn't listed on the Rockets injury report prior to being ruled out and it's possible he tweaked his ankle during warmups. His absence should open up more opportunities for Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. Brooks' next chance to play will come Thursday at New Orleans -- the first leg of a back-to-back set.

