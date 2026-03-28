Dillon Brooks Injury: Participates in 5-on-5 work
Brooks (hand) participated in 5-on-5 work Saturday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Brooks is seemingly nearing a return to action after missing Phoenix's last 16 games due to a fractured left hand. The 30-year-old forward can be considered questionable for Monday's game in Memphis, and his eventual return will leave fewer minutes available for Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming.
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