Dillon Brooks Injury: Questionable to face Miami

Brooks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Brooks has been sidelined for the Rockets' last three games due to right ankle soreness. In the 10 games prior to his injury, he averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 34.5 minutes per game. Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard would continue to see extended playing time off the bench if Brooks is unable to play Sunday.