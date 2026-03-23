Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks Injury: Remaining out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Brooks (hand) is out for Tuesday's game against Denver.

Brooks is continuing to battle back from a broken left hand, and while he recently got his cast off, he has more hurdles to clear before returning to game action. He can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz until further notice.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago