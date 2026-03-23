Dillon Brooks Injury: Remaining out for Tuesday
Brooks (hand) is out for Tuesday's game against Denver.
Brooks is continuing to battle back from a broken left hand, and while he recently got his cast off, he has more hurdles to clear before returning to game action. He can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz until further notice.
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