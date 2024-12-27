Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Brooks (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The 28-year-old forward will miss his third consecutive matchup due to right ankle soreness. Amen Thompson should remain in the starting five with Brooks sidelined, while Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are candidates to continue receiving an uptick in playing time off the bench.

