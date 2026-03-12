Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks Injury: Sheds cast; still no contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 2:43pm

Brooks has shed the cast on his surgically repaired left hand, but he's still not been cleared for contact work, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Brooks is making steady progress in his recovery from a broken hand, and he's nearing the three-week mark of his initial 4-6 week timetable. In a best-case scenario, Brooks might be able to make it back to the court by March 24. Once he's cleared for contact, we'll know he's on the cusp of a return.

