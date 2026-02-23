Dillon Brooks Injury: Slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Brooks, who broke his left hand during Saturday's win over the Magic, will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Monday.
This was a likely outcome based on previous players with this injury. At best, Brooks could be cleared in time for a return in late March. He's in the midst of a breakout campaign, and this is a brutal blow for the Suns. In his absence, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn could step into larger roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More