Dillon Brooks Injury: Slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks

Brooks, who broke his left hand during Saturday's win over the Magic, will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Monday.

This was a likely outcome based on previous players with this injury. At best, Brooks could be cleared in time for a return in late March. He's in the midst of a breakout campaign, and this is a brutal blow for the Suns. In his absence, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn could step into larger roles.