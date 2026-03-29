Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks Injury: Won't go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Brooks (hand) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Brooks has not played in a game since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left hand, but he appears to be nearing a return as he has recently been participating in 5-on-5 work. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Magic.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago