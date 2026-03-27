Dillon Brooks Injury: Won't play Saturday
Brooks (hand) will remain on the inactive list for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Brooks hasn't played since Feb. 21, and he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's still not close. Until the Suns provide an update on Brooks' rehab progress, he should be viewed as week-to-week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 243 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 225 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 225 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 198 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 198 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Brooks See More