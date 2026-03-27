Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Brooks (hand) will remain on the inactive list for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.

Brooks hasn't played since Feb. 21, and he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's still not close. Until the Suns provide an update on Brooks' rehab progress, he should be viewed as week-to-week.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
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