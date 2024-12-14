Dillon Brooks News: Available to play Saturday
Brooks (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brooks was initially listed as questionable Friday due to an illness, but the veteran forward will suit up Saturday and should handle his regular workload in this game. Brooks has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as Houston's starting small forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now