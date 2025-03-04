Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks News: Available vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:35am

Brooks (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

After missing Monday's loss to the Thunder, Brooks will be available to play Tuesday on the road in Indiana. The defensive-minded forward is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and a career-high 39.3 percent from beyond the arc this season for Houston.

