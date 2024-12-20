Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks News: Delivers in victory Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 10:45am

Brooks had 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-113 victory over the Pelicans.

Brooks delivered an efficient performance while logging his third 20-plus-point outing of the season. The 28-year-old has produced a solid season thus far, and he is on pace to shoot a career-high 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Over his last five appearances, Brooks has averaged 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.6 minutes per contest.

Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now