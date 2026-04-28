Dillon Brooks News: Finishes career year on high note
Brooks registered 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
In his first season with Phoenix following an offseason trade from Houston, Brooks put together perhaps his finest NBA campaign. Over 56 regular-season outings, the veteran forward averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.4 minutes per game. Brooks will be in the final year of his four-year contract during 2026-27.
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