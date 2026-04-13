Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks News: Good to go for Play-In Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Brooks (hand) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In Game against Portland.

Brooks was held out of the Suns' final regular-season game Sunday against Oklahoma City due to injury management, but he'll be back in action for Tuesday's clash. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his final five outings of the regular season.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
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