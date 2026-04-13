Dillon Brooks News: Good to go for Play-In Game
Brooks (hand) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In Game against Portland.
Brooks was held out of the Suns' final regular-season game Sunday against Oklahoma City due to injury management, but he'll be back in action for Tuesday's clash. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his final five outings of the regular season.
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