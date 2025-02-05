Dillon Brooks News: Lands three triples in loss
Brooks racked up 16 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Nets.
Brooks continues to feature more on the offensive end, scoring double-digits for the seventh straight game. Although his scoring output has been adequate, his peripheral contributions have left a lot to be desired. The Rockets have now lost four straight contests and will look to turn things around against the Timberwolves on Thursday.
