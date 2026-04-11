Dillon Brooks News: Leads poor offensive showing
Brooks provided 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 101-73 loss to the Lakers.
The 12 points somehow led the shorthanded Suns on the night, and only one of Brooks' teammates even managed to score in double digits as the team shot just 33.8 percent from the floor while going 7-for-40 (17.5 percent) from three-point range. The veteran forward has scored 10-plus points in five straight games to begin the month of April, averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes over that span.
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