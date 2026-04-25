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Dillon Brooks News: Nets team-high 33 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Brooks ended Saturday's 121-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 33 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes.

Brooks has now dropped 30-plus points in back-to-back games, but the Suns still haven't been able to earn a victory in this first-round series against the defending champs. Collin Gillespie pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to go with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in the loss.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
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