Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks News: Notches 11 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 10:53am

Brooks finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 victory over Washington.

Brooks picked up four fouls in 18 minutes which limited his output on the stat sheet. For the season, he ranks just outside the top 150 in nine-category formats due to a mediocre field-goal percentage (42.1 percent) and a lack of defensive stats with 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now