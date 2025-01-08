Dillon Brooks News: Notches 11 points

Brooks finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 victory over Washington.

Brooks picked up four fouls in 18 minutes which limited his output on the stat sheet. For the season, he ranks just outside the top 150 in nine-category formats due to a mediocre field-goal percentage (42.1 percent) and a lack of defensive stats with 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.