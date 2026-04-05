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Dillon Brooks News: One-game ban on tap after 18th tech

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 9:35am

Brooks chipped in 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over the Bulls. He was also assessed his 18th technical foul of the season Sunday, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

The NBA will presumably review the technical foul, but if it's not rescinded, Brooks will be sidelined Tuesday against the Rockets, and more minutes will be available for the likes of Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen and Rasheer Fleming. Since recovering from left hand surgery and returning to action for Phoenix last Tuesday, Brooks has averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes over three games.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
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