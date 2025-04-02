Dillon Brooks News: Picks up 16th technical

Brooks provided 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 143-105 win over Utah.

Brooks was penalized for kicking Colin Sexton in the groin area, marking his 16th technical of the campaign and resulting in a one-game suspension. Unless the technical is reversed by the NBA, Brooks will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Thunder. Outside of the technical, Brooks was productive. He cleared the 20-point mark for the third time in nine games and shot 56.3 percent from the field. On the year, Brooks is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 32.0 minutes per game.