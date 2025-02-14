Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks News: Playing time cut short in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Brooks posted seven points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist over 21 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to Golden State.

Brooks' 21 minutes logged were his fewest in a game since Jan. 7, as Jae'Sean Tate received 27 minutes of action off the bench. However, Brooks still continued to hot shooting from behind the arc, converting 41.0 percent of his 6.1 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 outings.

