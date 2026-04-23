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Dillon Brooks News: Pours in team-high 30 in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:42am

Brooks contributed 30 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 120-107 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 30 points led the Suns on the night, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the defending champs. It was the first time Brooks had scored 30 or more points since returning from a hand injury at the end of March, and his best scoring effort since Jan. 29, when he erupted for 40 points against the Pistons. Over nine games in April, Brooks is averaging 17.7 points, 4.0 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
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