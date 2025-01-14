Dillon Brooks News: Records season-high four steals

Brooks provided nine points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 120-118 win over the Grizzlies.

Brooks recorded a season-high four steals, and that's something he's achieved eight times in his career -- he finished one steal shy of his career-best mark (5). Despite this strong showing on the defensive end, Brooks has been struggling from a fantasy perspective recently. Over his last six games, he's shooting 30.0 percent from the field with averages of 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.