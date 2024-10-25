Dillon Brooks News: Scores 18 points vs. Memphis

Brooks finished with 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 128-108 win over the Grizzlies.

Brooks was held out of the regular-season opener Wednesday due to pain in his right knee, but the 28-year-old was able to make his 2024-25 debut Friday and finished with the second-most points on the Rockets behind Jalen Green (22). Despite the knee pain, Brooks managed to log 31 minutes, though it remains to be seen whether he'll log that same amount of playing time on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Spurs on Saturday.