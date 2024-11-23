Dillon Brooks News: Scores season-high 28 points

Brooks had 28 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-88 win over the Trail Blazers.

Brooks led the Rockets in scoring Friday and delivered a season-high mark in scoring while reaching the 20-point mark for the first time in 2024-25. Don't expect Brooks to emerge as one of the Rockets' main offensive options going forward, but he remains valuable in most fantasy formats due to his starting status and ability to make a consistent two-way impact. He's averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 steals per game in November.