Dillon Brooks News: Scores team-high 27 points

Brooks supplied 27 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 146-117 win over the Pelicans.

Brooks took advantage of a favorable matchup, tabling at least 20 points for the first time since late January. With that said, Brooks has now scored in double-digits in six straight games, continuing to put together a serviceable season. Across 60 games, he is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes per contest.