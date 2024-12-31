Dillon Brooks News: Should play after missing practice

Brooks didn't practice Tuesday due to personal reasons, but he's not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Brooks returned to action Sunday after missing three straight games due to an ankle sprain and posted 22 points in 40 minutes during a loss to Miami. Over his last 13 appearances, the veteran wing has averaged 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33.9 minutes per game.