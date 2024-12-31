Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks News: Should play after missing practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Brooks didn't practice Tuesday due to personal reasons, but he's not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Brooks returned to action Sunday after missing three straight games due to an ankle sprain and posted 22 points in 40 minutes during a loss to Miami. Over his last 13 appearances, the veteran wing has averaged 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33.9 minutes per game.

Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
