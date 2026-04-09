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Dillon Brooks News: Strikes for 28 against Mavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Brooks logged 28 points (11-22 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 win over Dallas.

The 28 points represented Brooks' best performance in five games since returning from a fractured left hand that sidelined him for over a month. Since reclaiming a full workload in April, the 30-year-old forward is averaging 16.5 points, 3.3 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals over four games while shooting 42.9 percent (9-for-21) from long distance.

Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
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