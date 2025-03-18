Dillon Brooks News: Stuffs stat sheet, fouls out

Brooks had 25 points (8-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 144-137 overtime victory over the 76ers.

Brooks reached the 25-point plateau for the sixth time this season, and even though he's not known for being a reliable scoring weapon, there's no doubt he's going through a prolific stretch of late. The veteran forward is averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game since the beginning of March.