Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks News: Underwhelming performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 8:59pm

Brooks finished Wednesday's 130-113 win over the Pacers with four points (1-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block in 22 minutes.

Brooks was ice cold from the field, connecting on just one of his 10 shot attempts. Despite playing upward of 30 minutes per night, Brooks is averaging just 11.6 points and 1.9 three-pointers. While he is penciled in as an elite wing defender, he is delivering 0.7 steals per contest, well below what might be considered serviceable.

